Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Lemon Sour Diesel
  5. Lemon Sour Diesel Reviews

Lemon Sour Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Sour Diesel.

Lemon Sour Diesel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

8 people reported 27 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Lemon Sour Diesel near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...