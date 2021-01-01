Lemon Sour Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Sour Diesel.
Lemon Sour Diesel effects
8 people reported 27 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
