Lemon Sour Diesel

HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Uplifted
Happy
Focused
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 9 reviews

Lemon Sour Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Sour Diesel - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Lemon Sour Diesel effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

8 people reported 27 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety

Lemon Sour Diesel reviews9

