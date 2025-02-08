Lemon Splash
HybridTHC 30%CBG 1%
Lemon Splash
LSp
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Lemon
Cheese
Citrus
Myrcene
Limonene
Pinene
Lemon Splash effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Splash potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Lemon Splash is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and euphoric. Lemon Splash has 30% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Splash, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon SplashOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Lemon Splash strain effects
Lemon Splash strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lemon Splash products near you
Similar to Lemon Splash near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Lemon Splash strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
t........a
February 8, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Shouts out to Kind Tree for producing this strain that is the bomb.com! Lemon Splash hits with High Limonene & Pinene, bringing that Sativa-like uplift—energy for days! But don’t trip, 'cause beta-Caryophyllene & Linalool slide in smooth for a lil’ relaxation, while Myrcene adds a hint of chill. Final verdict? Sativa-Dominant Hybrid of pure THC! ✨🍋🔥
H........C
September 29, 2022
Euphoric
This strain tastes like the name. As you first take a look at the nuts they are light neon green with some dark green undertones with some orange hairs throughout with a coating of golden yellow trichomes. when you open up the bud you will see some beautiful trichomes with this golden hue. After its grided the smells of this hit your nose with a lemon citrus smell with some earthy tones but with a creaminess to it. stemming from the Horchata lineage. And the the Lemon Tree lineage really give it a lemon smell compared to a more citrus orangey smell. This was from Kind Tree in New Jersey came in at a 23% thc and thats in small buds. I have to say this a must try for anyone looking for a good bud for daytime use and to get some work but also if you are just trying to relax and watch some TV. It gives more of a calming focus giving it a great balance and will fit whatever vibe your in.
s........c
February 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
A powerfully energetic sour delight. Picked this up to help with anxiety and focus problems and holy smokes this strain rips. A strong citrus punch with an earthy finish. GREAT for day time and social settings. Tingly and euphoric yet clearheaded. Will buy again