This strain tastes like the name. As you first take a look at the nuts they are light neon green with some dark green undertones with some orange hairs throughout with a coating of golden yellow trichomes. when you open up the bud you will see some beautiful trichomes with this golden hue. After its grided the smells of this hit your nose with a lemon citrus smell with some earthy tones but with a creaminess to it. stemming from the Horchata lineage. And the the Lemon Tree lineage really give it a lemon smell compared to a more citrus orangey smell. This was from Kind Tree in New Jersey came in at a 23% thc and thats in small buds. I have to say this a must try for anyone looking for a good bud for daytime use and to get some work but also if you are just trying to relax and watch some TV. It gives more of a calming focus giving it a great balance and will fit whatever vibe your in.