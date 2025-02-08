Lemon Splash reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Splash.
Lemon Splash strain effects
Lemon Splash strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Splash reviews
t........a
February 8, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Shouts out to Kind Tree for producing this strain that is the bomb.com! Lemon Splash hits with High Limonene & Pinene, bringing that Sativa-like uplift—energy for days! But don’t trip, 'cause beta-Caryophyllene & Linalool slide in smooth for a lil’ relaxation, while Myrcene adds a hint of chill. Final verdict? Sativa-Dominant Hybrid of pure THC! ✨🍋🔥
H........C
September 29, 2022
Euphoric
This strain tastes like the name. As you first take a look at the nuts they are light neon green with some dark green undertones with some orange hairs throughout with a coating of golden yellow trichomes. when you open up the bud you will see some beautiful trichomes with this golden hue. After its grided the smells of this hit your nose with a lemon citrus smell with some earthy tones but with a creaminess to it. stemming from the Horchata lineage. And the the Lemon Tree lineage really give it a lemon smell compared to a more citrus orangey smell. This was from Kind Tree in New Jersey came in at a 23% thc and thats in small buds. I have to say this a must try for anyone looking for a good bud for daytime use and to get some work but also if you are just trying to relax and watch some TV. It gives more of a calming focus giving it a great balance and will fit whatever vibe your in.
s........c
February 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
A powerfully energetic sour delight. Picked this up to help with anxiety and focus problems and holy smokes this strain rips. A strong citrus punch with an earthy finish. GREAT for day time and social settings. Tingly and euphoric yet clearheaded. Will buy again
z........x
August 15, 2025
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Picked this up the taste of lemon bread exploded on my taste buds with every toke off the joint fire ass strain will knock you on your ass tho
y........k
September 12, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
ive smoked a lot of shit but she golden bro 😮💨😮💨
j........3
April 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Grant it I've only smoked it by flower, This stain checks all the boxes. High THC, Its literally something to come home to after a long day at work or just to relieve some stress off. Only bad part, its a HARD find. I could only find it in Zen Leaf and when they do have it they run out fast and it takes a while to come back for recreational use. More dispensaries need to have this on hand NOW because its that d**m good :-) I highly recommend it no matter what time of day it is.
n........2
August 3, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Lovely! Happy, uplifting! I listen to music, do chores, and smoke this and it’s wonderful!
m........n
November 11, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Really loved this one... Uplifting, happy, energetic, alert. Just so pleasant. No anxiety or anxiousness, dry mouth, droopy eyes or munchies. Not good for sleeping but really good for daytime use, concerts, hanging out with friends, doing chores, going for a walk...