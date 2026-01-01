Lemon Squeeze is an indica-dominant hybrid (75% indica / 25% sativa) bred from Lime OG × (Kush × Chemdawg D), typically testing between 15–23% THC. This citrus-forward cultivar delivers a bright, zesty profile of sweet lemon and lime candy layered with subtle herbal spice and earthy undertones. Its terpene blend—featuring limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene—enhances both its vibrant flavor and balanced effects. Expect a fast-acting, euphoric head high that boosts mood, energy, and sociability, followed by a smooth, relaxing body finish that keeps you grounded without heavy sedation. Lemon Squeeze is a versatile option, ideal for daytime use, social settings, or adding a burst of positivity to your day. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!