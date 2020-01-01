A Lime Skunk mother and a Triple OG Father come together to create Lime OG by Exotic Genetix. This strain puts out a sour lime candy terpene profile that is as delicious as it sounds. Its mother is noted for a clear-headed buzz that allows you to go about your day, while its father has sedating and calming effects. When crossed you, get a downright pleasant buzz that goes all day long
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Lime OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lime OG nearby.
Products with Lime OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Lime OG nearby.