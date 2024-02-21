Lemon Sugar reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Sugar.

write a review

Lemon Sugar strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Lemon Sugar strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    10% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Lemon Sugar reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 21, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
My favorite weed strain. Ever. This strain smells amazing (citrus/lemon/sweet) and tastes amazing (same as smell). I don't smoke weed because I don't like the heavy drowsy feeling in my eyes. And I don't like fogginess. This weed is the first strain ever that I can smoke and smoke without getting that weighed down drowsy feeling. I highly recommend.
7 people found this helpful
April 12, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
it was nice a very vibesy smoke not too harsh but mellowing a good stress reliever
4 people found this helpful
March 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
It’s SO good. Super happy, no anxiety.
2 people found this helpful
June 29, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is one of the most delicious tasting without being too sweet. High is very uplifting, and doesn’t seem to make me as drowsy as most strains do. It does feel strong (strong enough for experienced users) without overwhelming. 100% recommend!!!
1 person found this helpful
July 26, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
good for focus and relaxing anxiety, but not so good for vibes - puts me in a more negative headspace
1 person found this helpful
June 24, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
This strain was everything I expected. Smell is AMAZING and most importantly the taste was even better. Produced a nice wax look around the burnt end of the joint. Cresco doesn’t disappoint. 10/10
June 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
I’m not a sativa guy but this is one of my favorite strains . Its not testing high but it hit like it does and after the very first inhale it’s a very cerebral euphoric sensation that makes you feel p asf also the taste is just amazing this one does it for me every time been smoking since 11 and I can say this is one of those fasho
June 20, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
The taste to me was citrus light lemon taste. Just fantastic 👏

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Sugar

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...