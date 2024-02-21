Lemon Sugar reviews
p........s
February 21, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
My favorite weed strain. Ever. This strain smells amazing (citrus/lemon/sweet) and tastes amazing (same as smell). I don't smoke weed because I don't like the heavy drowsy feeling in my eyes. And I don't like fogginess. This weed is the first strain ever that I can smoke and smoke without getting that weighed down drowsy feeling. I highly recommend.
Y........a
April 12, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
it was nice a very vibesy smoke not too harsh but mellowing a good stress reliever
m........s
March 21, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
It’s SO good. Super happy, no anxiety.
j........7
June 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
This strain is one of the most delicious tasting without being too sweet. High is very uplifting, and doesn’t seem to make me as drowsy as most strains do. It does feel strong (strong enough for experienced users) without overwhelming. 100% recommend!!!
k........3
July 26, 2024
Creative
Focused
good for focus and relaxing anxiety, but not so good for vibes - puts me in a more negative headspace
c........0
June 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
This strain was everything I expected. Smell is AMAZING and most importantly the taste was even better. Produced a nice wax look around the burnt end of the joint. Cresco doesn’t disappoint. 10/10
j........4
June 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
I’m not a sativa guy but this is one of my favorite strains . Its not testing high but it hit like it does and after the very first inhale it’s a very cerebral euphoric sensation that makes you feel p asf also the taste is just amazing this one does it for me every time been smoking since 11 and I can say this is one of those fasho
Z........o
June 20, 2024
Aroused
Focused
The taste to me was citrus light lemon taste. Just fantastic 👏