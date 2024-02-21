stock photo similar to Lemon Sugar
HybridTHC 26.5%CBD

Lemon Sugar

Lemon Sugar is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Bean and Sugar Daddy. Lemon Sugar is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Lemon Sugar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Sugar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Sugar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Lemon Sugar strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Lemon Sugar strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    10% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemon Sugar products near you

Lemon Sugar strain reviews10

February 21, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Relaxed
My favorite weed strain. Ever. This strain smells amazing (citrus/lemon/sweet) and tastes amazing (same as smell). I don't smoke weed because I don't like the heavy drowsy feeling in my eyes. And I don't like fogginess. This weed is the first strain ever that I can smoke and smoke without getting that weighed down drowsy feeling. I highly recommend.
7 people found this helpful
April 12, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
it was nice a very vibesy smoke not too harsh but mellowing a good stress reliever
4 people found this helpful
March 21, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
It’s SO good. Super happy, no anxiety.
2 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight