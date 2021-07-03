Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Lemon Tart
  4. Lemon Tart Reviews

Lemon Tart reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Tart.

Lemon Tart effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
33% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
33% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress

Lemon Tart reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Lemon
66% of people taste the flavor lemon
Diesel
33% of people taste the flavor diesel
Flowery
33% of people taste the flavor flowery

