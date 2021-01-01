Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 19%CBG 1%
Dominant Terpene: Ocimene
Uplifted
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Lemon Tart is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemon Tart. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Lemon Tart near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Lemon Tart effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 24 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
50% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Inflammation
50% of people say it helps with inflammation

Similar to Lemon Tart

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Lemon Tart reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight