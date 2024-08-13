Pretty solid strain. The name does it justice in terms of smell, it has a citrusy front with a backdrop of fuel/skunk, and pine. Hits pretty smooth, slightly earthy and herbal/spicy. In low/moderate doses this strain is great for anti-anxiety, without totally slowing you down and couch locking you. I’d recommend this to a beginner looking to try cannabis as it isn’t super intense and the effects are pretty relaxing. If you keep smoking more though, this strain really hits you hard. I noticed a gentle tingling in my joints and a reduction of my sciatica, but it also leaves you mentally stoned as hell so don’t expect to get much done. Great for pain reduction and sleep. Overall 9/10, solid strain.