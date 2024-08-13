Lemon Triangle Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Triangle Kush.

Lemon Triangle Kush strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Relaxed

Lemon Triangle Kush strain flavors

Diesel

Lemon

Pine

Lemon Triangle Kush strain helps with

  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    12% of people say it helps with Insomnia

August 13, 2024
Pretty solid strain. The name does it justice in terms of smell, it has a citrusy front with a backdrop of fuel/skunk, and pine. Hits pretty smooth, slightly earthy and herbal/spicy. In low/moderate doses this strain is great for anti-anxiety, without totally slowing you down and couch locking you. I’d recommend this to a beginner looking to try cannabis as it isn’t super intense and the effects are pretty relaxing. If you keep smoking more though, this strain really hits you hard. I noticed a gentle tingling in my joints and a reduction of my sciatica, but it also leaves you mentally stoned as hell so don’t expect to get much done. Great for pain reduction and sleep. Overall 9/10, solid strain.
2 people found this helpful
May 6, 2024
Flavor is top Notch. Effects hit right away. I feel super relaxed and happy. Perfect for a movie , chill walk , or video game session.
2 people found this helpful
July 2, 2024
Bought the 7 g shake version incredibly happy effects hit nearly instantly and last a good 4-5 hours
1 person found this helpful
March 29, 2024
The more you take, the more likely you are to sit or lay down. Good high though
1 person found this helpful
November 14, 2023
👍🏼grow science was the brand. Very nice buds the photo here is pretty accurate. Great high
January 2, 2024
Good high
June 10, 2024
Amazing strain!!!
October 5, 2024
Nice, relaxing and good for socialising

