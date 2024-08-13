Lemon Triangle Kush reviews
j........l
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Pretty solid strain. The name does it justice in terms of smell, it has a citrusy front with a backdrop of fuel/skunk, and pine. Hits pretty smooth, slightly earthy and herbal/spicy. In low/moderate doses this strain is great for anti-anxiety, without totally slowing you down and couch locking you. I’d recommend this to a beginner looking to try cannabis as it isn’t super intense and the effects are pretty relaxing. If you keep smoking more though, this strain really hits you hard. I noticed a gentle tingling in my joints and a reduction of my sciatica, but it also leaves you mentally stoned as hell so don’t expect to get much done. Great for pain reduction and sleep. Overall 9/10, solid strain.
a........0
May 6, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Flavor is top Notch. Effects hit right away. I feel super relaxed and happy. Perfect for a movie , chill walk , or video game session.
d........8
July 2, 2024
Focused
Giggly
Bought the 7 g shake version incredibly happy effects hit nearly instantly and last a good 4-5 hours
j........3
March 29, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
The more you take, the more likely you are to sit or lay down. Good high though
N........5
November 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
👍🏼grow science was the brand. Very nice buds the photo here is pretty accurate. Great high
j........i
January 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good high
c........0
June 10, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing strain!!!
d........1
October 5, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Nice, relaxing and good for socialising