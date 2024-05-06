stock photo similar to Lemon Triangle Kush
Hybrid

Lemon Triangle Kush

Lemon Triangle Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Triangle Kush is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Lemon Triangle Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Triangle Kush effects include feeling heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Triangle Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Lemon Triangle Kush features flavors like sweet, lemon, grapefruit, earthy, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Lemon Triangle Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Lemon Triangle Kush is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Triangle Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemon Triangle Kush strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Euphoric

Relaxed

Lemon Triangle Kush strain flavors

Diesel

Lemon

Pine

Lemon Triangle Kush strain helps with

  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Lemon Triangle Kush strain reviews8

May 6, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Flavor is top Notch. Effects hit right away. I feel super relaxed and happy. Perfect for a movie , chill walk , or video game session.
2 people found this helpful
August 13, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Pretty solid strain. The name does it justice in terms of smell, it has a citrusy front with a backdrop of fuel/skunk, and pine. Hits pretty smooth, slightly earthy and herbal/spicy. In low/moderate doses this strain is great for anti-anxiety, without totally slowing you down and couch locking you. I’d recommend this to a beginner looking to try cannabis as it isn’t super intense and the effects are pretty relaxing. If you keep smoking more though, this strain really hits you hard. I noticed a gentle tingling in my joints and a reduction of my sciatica, but it also leaves you mentally stoned as hell so don’t expect to get much done. Great for pain reduction and sleep. Overall 9/10, solid strain.
2 people found this helpful
July 2, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Bought the 7 g shake version incredibly happy effects hit nearly instantly and last a good 4-5 hours
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Lemon Triangle Kush strain genetics