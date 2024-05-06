Lemon Triangle Kush
Lemon Triangle Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Triangle Kush is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Lemon Triangle Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Triangle Kush effects include feeling heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Triangle Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Lemon Triangle Kush features flavors like sweet, lemon, grapefruit, earthy, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Lemon Triangle Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Lemon Triangle Kush is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Triangle Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Triangle Kush strain effects
