Lemon Venom reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Venom.
Lemon Venom strain effects
Lemon Venom strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 28% of people say it helps with Migraines
b........y
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Overall relaxing… but the taste can be better😮💨
j........4
December 30, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Very good strain.made me chill today.it calmed me .im sleepy but focused and chilling 2 days before newyears 2024.its good.from a great dispensary. $76.00 an OZ. PREPACK pearl buds but still wieghed out
B........3
December 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain especially for the price around here I got it at 27% $99 for 70 grams can’t be beat
s........1
November 20, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
Yes thank you this is my thoughts is do they make lemon venom 29.80% ?
K........0
June 5, 2024
Talkative
Uplifted
I really enjoyed it. Had for 1st time on 4-19-24. Even got a special piece for it Didn’t let me down.
m........b
July 25, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Absolutely one the best strain out there. Helps with my seizures and my mental health issues. Got rid of my headaches and any pain. Smell isn’t to strong either.
M........6
November 8, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great for relaxing also, good for pain management .