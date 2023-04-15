Lemon Vuitton , also known as LV Lemon and Lemon Vuitton #36,, is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Lemon Vuitton has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Vuitton, before let us know! Leave a review.