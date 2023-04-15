Lemon Vuitton
aka LV Lemon, Lemon Vuitton #36
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Lemon Vuitton
LV
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Lemon
Citrus
Diesel
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Lemon Vuitton effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Vuitton potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Vuitton, also known as LV Lemon and Lemon Vuitton #36,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Lemon Vuitton has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Vuitton, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Vuitton strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Lemon Vuitton strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lemon Vuitton strain reviews(29)
1........g
April 15, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
My eighth of Lemon 🍋 Vuitton was by Canndescent & was a Hybrid (50/50) containing 30.48% THC. The firm green golden peach 🍑 buds were covered in golden trichomes & gave off a sour lemon 🍋 citrus 🍊 smell 👃 & taste 👅. Got nice middle of the road effects not getting too up or too down. 😮💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 😮💨
A........t
December 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I find humorous things hilarious, I'm smiling, I feel love. This is definitely strange for me. I have been going through some depression and anxiety and have a very difficult time finding joy. Lemon Vuitton allows me to enjoy things... period.
p........4
February 14, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
Dizzy
Session live resin aio. Very lemony in the nose. Very bright and far ranging high. Creative and positive and spacey.