Lemon Vuitton ———————- • I was falling asleep, couple puffs and its waking me up. Stevia. • Smells & Taste like citrus & a little bit of lemons. • Burns your throat when smoking. • Its slowly helping my headache & stomach ache. • My eyes are heavy/tired but I feel great! Sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I feel awake, with what I said with my eyes, my ears feel tingly, super chill or I could be distracted doing stuff, it hasnt taken away my ankle/foot pain(which is throbbing)Im currently in a boot for achilles & plantar. • Its dry..but doesn’t make you cough. • kinda tastes like fruity pebble’s cereal at the end • makes my joints throb and ache. The deep sleep is so deep…when I do wait up. I feel like shit and exhausted all day. It worked as a stevia for me. Took 4-5hrs before I was able to fall asleep. • Didn’t get the munchies