Lemon Vuitton strain effects
Reported by 29 real people like you
Lemon Vuitton strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 15% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
c........7
May 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The Pharm (LV #36) make absolutely the finest product in all of AZ. Perfectly trimmed and cured to perfection. As soon as I opened the container, I knew this strain was going to be special. Hits smooth, finishes light on the palate with hints of citrus, diesel and mother Earth. Effects are felt almost immediately with a gentle tingling sensation running throughout the entire body and the experience lasting for several hours. This will most likely become my favorite bud for a relaxing afternoon sesh. Try the Blue Dream and Sour Leopard strains as well. These growers really know what they are doing.
S........2
January 9, 2023
Creative
Not sure where you get that THC percent from at 18%. I’ve seen it tested as high as 31% from THC tests. It just shows you that you can’t generalize a THC amount for an entire strain. THC varies according to seed stock, fertilizer, light quality, nitrogen and many many more variables that can give a THC total from 18%-31%. That’s how it should be categorized because that’s how it works!
r........3
September 9, 2022
Energetic
Sleepy
Lemon Vuitton ———————- • I was falling asleep, couple puffs and its waking me up. Stevia. • Smells & Taste like citrus & a little bit of lemons. • Burns your throat when smoking. • Its slowly helping my headache & stomach ache. • My eyes are heavy/tired but I feel great! Sitting on the couch watching Netflix. I feel awake, with what I said with my eyes, my ears feel tingly, super chill or I could be distracted doing stuff, it hasnt taken away my ankle/foot pain(which is throbbing)Im currently in a boot for achilles & plantar. • Its dry..but doesn’t make you cough. • kinda tastes like fruity pebble’s cereal at the end • makes my joints throb and ache. The deep sleep is so deep…when I do wait up. I feel like shit and exhausted all day. It worked as a stevia for me. Took 4-5hrs before I was able to fall asleep. • Didn’t get the munchies
D........4
November 27, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
CANT GO WRONG! Packs a perfect punch of uplifting, clear headed thoughts. Not a Inda couch strain at all. Very usefull strain. Great for my depression, anxiety and pain without the dazed foggyness. Great for a daytime choice if you work and need to Medicate without over doing it. I have my strain for nighttime lol. I'm grateful to find a daytime flower that works and this is a great on. So I give it 5 stars for sure!
k........s
October 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Smells deliciously lemony. Gave me a nice energy boost and uplifted mood without the anxiety that usually comes with sativa-dominant strains. Almost no body high. This is a pretty gentle strain; good for a little boost when you have stuff to do. I cleaned my whole apartment and actually found it enjoyable.
a........s
May 26, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Lemon Vuitton is the perfect strain for managing pain, relaxation, stress and anxiety. It’s great for daydreaming or sitting outside watching the clouds.
v........1
March 4, 2023
Focused
Happy
This strain is very good but I feel is def a stronger % than 18 and def takes a a lil bit to hit ya BUT IT DEFINITELY HITS
D........9
January 13, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
my tolerance is really high. cannabis just doesn't affect me as much as it seems to others, and now I'm a regular user. this is my first time using it and it's very potent. very hot in the throat. very fuzzy minded and tingly all over. I'll be getting this again. that's the first time I've said that about a strain in over 3 years.