Lemon Zest is another undisclosed cross from Wolf Genetics. As described by the grower, this strain expresses a unique smell of pungent lemon zest, butter, and hashy earth. The flavor is a mixture of pungent berries and lemon intermixed with a creamy, unctuous undertone. This plant grows fist-like flowers with a productive calyx-to-leaf ratio, leading to resinous buds that weigh heavy on the branches–so heavy that bracing or trellising may be needed to support the large colas. Lemon Zest’s effects are creative and lucid, making it an excellent option at all times of the day.

 

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Super Lemon Haze and Deadhead OG made this excellent Sativa strain. Loads of citrus which means lots of Limonene and that means energy! Great looking flower too.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Stenseven
Member since 2012
Big surprise with this one. A big vape of this flower made my head explode into ten million exquisite pieces, on more than one occasion. Grown at Moongazer Farm in 2017, Northern California.
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
I have been awaiting to try Lemon Zest Sativa for about the last two month ever since I heard of its coming availability in Montreal, Quebec a rare import from points further South of here. I have always loved the Lemon Citrus terpenes of strains such as Lemon Mazar Y Sharif, Lemon Skunk, Lemon H...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Sceps
Member since 2018
Smells nice, the smoke was smooth and very citrus aroma. Very uplifting and energizing effect.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
