By far my favorite experienced strain so far, so sad it's not more readily available. I hit it pretty hard and experienced visual and tactile hallucinations which were so fun and enjoyable. I wanted to dance and be silly and giggle. It's the feeling and escape from reality I always wanted to experience. On the other hand, my girlfriend wasn't a fan because she just felt low-key paranoid once it actually set in. She and I tend to have opposite experiences with any drug/strain so far... but again, for me, it was pure euphoria!