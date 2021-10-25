Lemonatti reviews
Lemonatti strain effects
Reported by 64 real people like you
Lemonatti strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
E........1
October 25, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Definitely clean. Haven’t tried the flower but have the live resin. Clean clean clean smoke, nice terps. I think the gelonade Terps overpower the biscotti. Initially a really airy light buzz, like how the smoke feels more airy then dense. Same with the flavor. But after a lotta dabs lmao I definitely can say it’s a pretty close hybrid and can’t really tell which is more dominant. GREAT STRAIN 🙌🏽
x........x
September 27, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
This is a mellow strain for creatives. It wakes up your mind and gets things going without being too unwieldy. Lemon is dominant smell/taste, followed by sweet, smooth and spicy cookie aromas and flavors. The nugs I have are dense and healthy - yet nice n fluffy to the touch - one of the best curing jobs I’ve seen. Amazing genetic make up - who wouldn’t love a lemony Biscotti?! 10/10 would get again and again.
S........7
February 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
The best of two of my fav worlds... MmmmMmmm Gelonade and Biscotti all in one! No way! I feel uplifting and energetic. Taking the time to post this review is proof I'm motivated and focused. I use this when I need an attitude adjustment. Good mid-day strain.
L........1
March 20, 2021
Rock hard nugs with just that right amount of give and the trich coverage Looks like an autumn day dew in the early morning...reeks of lemon pledge, fresh crisp air with a hint of pepper..strong head high that can get you a little wired if you have anxiety issues so be careful but the high is numbing thru the body and its hard to focus at first but simmers down into a subdued focused experience..shes a banger!!!
n........9
April 21, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of the best sativas I had. Has a light sweet note over the lemony-earthy tones and a nice, sleepy comedown. Great for bed, if you want this during the day, it's great but you might have to keep smoking it (lol). Highly recommended, was really euphoric and good for body and brain high to relax.
b........n
October 19, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
By far my favorite experienced strain so far, so sad it's not more readily available. I hit it pretty hard and experienced visual and tactile hallucinations which were so fun and enjoyable. I wanted to dance and be silly and giggle. It's the feeling and escape from reality I always wanted to experience. On the other hand, my girlfriend wasn't a fan because she just felt low-key paranoid once it actually set in. She and I tend to have opposite experiences with any drug/strain so far... but again, for me, it was pure euphoria!
M........c
July 25, 2021
Lemonatti is a lemon flavor that does the job! Take about 6 nice puffs and a high floating experience. Happy and chill vibes. Chillin’ and a little stuck. Snacked 30 min after and a slight cotton mouth. But good strain.
D........0
October 5, 2021
Relaxed
It takes a while to hit, but when it does it hits good but not too hard. You can function on a moderate amount of this “medicine”. A good solid sativa leaning hybrid