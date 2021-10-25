stock photo similar to Lemonatti
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%

Lemonatti

Lemonatti is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelonade and Biscotti. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemonatti - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Lemonatti strain effects

Reported by 64 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Lemonatti strain helps with

  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    23% of people say it helps with Stress
Lemonatti strain reviews64

October 25, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Definitely clean. Haven’t tried the flower but have the live resin. Clean clean clean smoke, nice terps. I think the gelonade Terps overpower the biscotti. Initially a really airy light buzz, like how the smoke feels more airy then dense. Same with the flavor. But after a lotta dabs lmao I definitely can say it’s a pretty close hybrid and can’t really tell which is more dominant. GREAT STRAIN 🙌🏽
15 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This is a mellow strain for creatives. It wakes up your mind and gets things going without being too unwieldy. Lemon is dominant smell/taste, followed by sweet, smooth and spicy cookie aromas and flavors. The nugs I have are dense and healthy - yet nice n fluffy to the touch - one of the best curing jobs I’ve seen. Amazing genetic make up - who wouldn’t love a lemony Biscotti?! 10/10 would get again and again.
13 people found this helpful
February 10, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
The best of two of my fav worlds... MmmmMmmm Gelonade and Biscotti all in one! No way! I feel uplifting and energetic. Taking the time to post this review is proof I'm motivated and focused. I use this when I need an attitude adjustment. Good mid-day strain.
9 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

