This is a mellow strain for creatives. It wakes up your mind and gets things going without being too unwieldy. Lemon is dominant smell/taste, followed by sweet, smooth and spicy cookie aromas and flavors. The nugs I have are dense and healthy - yet nice n fluffy to the touch - one of the best curing jobs I’ve seen. Amazing genetic make up - who wouldn’t love a lemony Biscotti?! 10/10 would get again and again.