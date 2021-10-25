stock photo similar to Lemonatti
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
Lemonatti
Lemonatti is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelonade and Biscotti. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lemonatti - If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Lemonatti strain effects
Reported by 64 real people like you
Lemonatti strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Lemonatti strain reviews64
E........1
October 25, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
x........x
September 27, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
S........7
February 10, 2022
Euphoric
Happy