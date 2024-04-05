Lemonheads reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemonheads.

write a review

Lemonheads strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Lemonheads strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress

Lemonheads reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
April 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
This strain tastes really good. Very lemony. Energetic and focused high. Would highly recommend this strain for an all day smoke…
6 people found this helpful
June 11, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Hello Family I would like to try to get some good feedback out there for the people who are doing it right. This strain has a distinct lemonheads candy taste from my childhood didn't get it at first until the aftertaste wash over my pallet. Giving this strain 4 stars. Definitely two thumbs up.
4 people found this helpful
May 12, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Good lemon heads
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
got me faded asf and off my butt. 10/10 if you’re looking for a strain to help you with everyday tasks.
August 20, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Cewpins if your reading this looking for people to Trash, try this 1 . . . Really good, could explain but why bother, ppl just make fun & experience is different for most ppl anyway or at least like to argue

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemonheads

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...