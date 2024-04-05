Lemonheads reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemonheads.
Lemonheads strain effects
Lemonheads reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
q........f
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This strain tastes really good. Very lemony. Energetic and focused high. Would highly recommend this strain for an all day smoke…
h........0
June 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Hello Family I would like to try to get some good feedback out there for the people who are doing it right. This strain has a distinct lemonheads candy taste from my childhood didn't get it at first until the aftertaste wash over my pallet. Giving this strain 4 stars. Definitely two thumbs up.
p........o
May 12, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Good lemon heads
J........7
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
got me faded asf and off my butt. 10/10 if you’re looking for a strain to help you with everyday tasks.
t........2
August 20, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Cewpins if your reading this looking for people to Trash, try this 1 . . . Really good, could explain but why bother, ppl just make fun & experience is different for most ppl anyway or at least like to argue