Not to be confused with the genetically-unrelated Lemonhead OG, Lemonheads is a hybrid marijuana strain that comes courtesy of the all-star breeding team at Archive Seed Bank. It combines the ultra-lemon aroma and high-energy sativa potency of Lemon G with the more soothing and grounding Face Off OG to create a singular and glorious strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemonheads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Lemonheads strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Lemonheads strain helps with

  • Depression
    60% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
Lemonheads strain reviews5

April 5, 2024
This strain tastes really good. Very lemony. Energetic and focused high. Would highly recommend this strain for an all day smoke…
June 11, 2024
Hello Family I would like to try to get some good feedback out there for the people who are doing it right. This strain has a distinct lemonheads candy taste from my childhood didn't get it at first until the aftertaste wash over my pallet. Giving this strain 4 stars. Definitely two thumbs up.
May 12, 2024
Good lemon heads
