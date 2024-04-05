stock photo similar to Lemonheads
Lemonheads
Not to be confused with the genetically-unrelated Lemonhead OG, Lemonheads is a hybrid marijuana strain that comes courtesy of the all-star breeding team at Archive Seed Bank. It combines the ultra-lemon aroma and high-energy sativa potency of Lemon G with the more soothing and grounding Face Off OG to create a singular and glorious strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemonheads, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemonheads strain effects
Lemonheads strain reviews5
q........f
April 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
h........0
June 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
p........o
May 12, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed