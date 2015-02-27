ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Leonidas reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Leonidas.

Avatar for Danii_grimm
Member since 2019
It's not the best strain I have ever had but it's alright and will do the trick in a pinch. I'm a lightweight usually, but it takes a little more to achieve that perfect stoniness that I'm looking for. When you feel it's a nice happy high, that you can function through which is usually what I'm look...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for usfire2013
Member since 2015
i have picked this up as wax at my local shop a couple of times and it is amazing it helps with my daytime ptsd and i want to be active all day. Wonderful strain i would love to be able to grow my own.
Avatar for sayman
Member since 2014
I knew of a lawyer by the named Leonidas. Pretty high powered
