Leonidas is a Super Silver Haze variation produced by Canadian LP Tweed. With genetic roots stemming from Haze, Skunk #1, and Northern Lights, this sativa-dominant strain lifts you into a state of unencumbered happiness and focus. Citrus flavors mingle with a sweet and sour bite inherited from Leonidas’ Skunk ancestor, providing a flavorful precursor to the weightless euphoria to come. Like the Spartan warlord this strain was named after, Leonidas delivers a swift kick to depression, fatigue, and stress and sends them down a bottomless black pit.