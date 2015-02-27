ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leonidas
Sativa

3.8 4 reviews

Leonidas

Leonidas is a Super Silver Haze variation produced by Canadian LP Tweed. With genetic roots stemming from Haze, Skunk #1, and Northern Lights, this sativa-dominant strain lifts you into a state of unencumbered happiness and focus. Citrus flavors mingle with a sweet and sour bite inherited from Leonidas’ Skunk ancestor, providing a flavorful precursor to the weightless euphoria to come. Like the Spartan warlord this strain was named after, Leonidas delivers a swift kick to depression, fatigue, and stress and sends them down a bottomless black pit.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

Find Leonidas nearby

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
New Strains Alert: Motavation, Leonidas, Blue Cookies, Bogart, and More
