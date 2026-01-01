LGMO
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
stock photo similar to LGMO
LGMO
LGM
Hybrid
LGMO potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
LMGO is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from GMO (Garlic Cookies) × Melonade, testing around 23–24% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a complex profile that blends sweet melon and citrus with earthy, savory funk and subtle cookie-like depth. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. Expect a well-rounded high that begins with an uplifting, euphoric head rush—promoting creativity and social energy—before settling into a smooth, relaxing body calm. Versatile and balanced, LMGO is ideal for both daytime enjoyment and unwinding without heavy sedation.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to LGMOOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop LGMO products near you
Similar to LGMO near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—