LMGO is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from GMO (Garlic Cookies) × Melonade, testing around 23–24% THC. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a complex profile that blends sweet melon and citrus with earthy, savory funk and subtle cookie-like depth. Driven by terpenes like caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene. Expect a well-rounded high that begins with an uplifting, euphoric head rush—promoting creativity and social energy—before settling into a smooth, relaxing body calm. Versatile and balanced, LMGO is ideal for both daytime enjoyment and unwinding without heavy sedation.