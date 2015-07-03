ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Liberty Haze
  4. Reviews

Liberty Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Liberty Haze.

Effects

Show all

184 people reported 1377 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 39%
Stress 28%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

264

Avatar for PortlandHouseStories
Member since 2020
I was beginning to think I got the wrong product as it just knocks me on my ass. Harsh smoking. Buds are small and loose.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for weazal
Member since 2012
Comes on quick in the head and eyes first. Despite being intense, it’s sufficiently easy going and capable. An energy comes from the chest that’s so scintillating it makes you squirm. Music is a new experience and interesting to hear from a different perspective. But, for some reason, it registers m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jonseddon
Member since 2017
6 of us after dinner: what’s it feel like? C- why is this being thrown at me (tea towel)? N: coz it’s fluffy. M- how many people want this chocolate stuff? N- go for the chocolate pudding! F- I had 2 tokes more than you my heart is beating and I’m feeling tickled under my arms N- bet you can’t get t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Nickdanger
Member since 2015
I tried this strain in one of Barney’s Amsterdam coffee shops. I used one of Barney’s Volcanos. Full disclosure, I’d been in Europe for two dry weeks before testing this strain so take that in consideration, still: I explained to the budtender that I have a high tolerance and asked what she’d rec...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
User uploaded image of Liberty Haze
more photos
Avatar for DabbinMama
Member since 2018
Super potent strain. Packed a bowl of this and could only finish 1/2 of it. Heavy hitter with thick, but smooth clouds. Sticky buds, nice hint of a berry smell. After 1/2 a bowl, I am high AF. I was supposed to go down and finish baking. Pffff. That's not happening. 😁Im happy staying right here in...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for pandas-n-oreos
Member since 2020
Made me super sleepy and I slept for 12 hours (usually sleep in 4 hour intervals!). Some weird dreams but that’s not abnormal for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Bsamuel
Member since 2019
its one bad ass smoke for moss greenery in Oklahoma
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for nrussell7119
Member since 2019
I love this strain, it really helps with anxiety and pain and it makes you feel very light and airy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly