Comes on quick in the head and eyes first. Despite being intense, it’s sufficiently easy going and capable. An energy comes from the chest that’s so scintillating it makes you squirm. Music is a new experience and interesting to hear from a different perspective. But, for some reason, it registers m...
6 of us after dinner: what’s it feel like?
C- why is this being thrown at me (tea towel)? N: coz it’s fluffy. M- how many people want this chocolate stuff? N- go for the chocolate pudding! F- I had 2 tokes more than you my heart is beating and I’m feeling tickled under my arms N- bet you can’t get t...
I tried this strain in one of Barney’s Amsterdam coffee shops. I used one of Barney’s Volcanos.
Full disclosure, I’d been in Europe for two dry weeks before testing this strain so take that in consideration, still:
I explained to the budtender that I have a high tolerance and asked what she’d rec...
Super potent strain. Packed a bowl of this and could only finish 1/2 of it. Heavy hitter with thick, but smooth clouds. Sticky buds, nice hint of a berry smell. After 1/2 a bowl, I am high AF. I was supposed to go down and finish baking. Pffff. That's not happening. 😁Im happy staying right here in...