  3. Liberty Haze
Hybrid

4.4 270 reviews

Liberty Haze

Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Liberty Haze
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

Effects

184 people reported 1377 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 56%
Uplifted 47%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 39%
Stress 28%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 22%
Lack of appetite 13%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

270

Focusing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Liberty Haze

6 Cannabis Strains to Help You Celebrate the 4th of July
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Haze’ Cannabis Strains?
Strains With a Patriotic Streak
Most popular in