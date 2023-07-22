Lift Ticket
IndicaTHC 30%CBG 1%
Indica
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Cheese
Woody
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Lift Ticket effects are mostly calming.
Lift Ticket potency is higher THC than average.
Lift Ticket is a cannabis strain that crosses Ingrid x Frozen Lemons. It was bred by Good Chemistry Nurseries and released in 2022 as part of the GC Uniques line. This strain has a sweet citrusy aroma with a citrus and cheese taste, this strain has a deep relaxing high that often helps with sleep!
Lift Ticket strain effects
Lift Ticket strain flavors
Lift Ticket strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lift Ticket strain reviews(8)
A........o
July 22, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Uplifted
Lift Ticket is in my all time top 10. I'm a Cannibus Cup judge. 25 years experience
C........8
October 20, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I just got this one because it's indica and I don't sleep good at all! After two puffs on my vape, I was so relaxed and felt floaty ☁️ within 5 minutes the knots in my neck felt like they melted away. They only let you pick 4 things the strains are good for..... but this helped with my muscle spasms, inflammation, helped relax me and I feel asleep. I woke up and took two more puffs of my vape and I sleep another 4 hours. I got 7 hours of amazing sleep! And that helps the day easier to face. This is a definite fav!! I can't wait to try it in flower and dabs!!! I got the Echo live resin cartridge and i'm planning on getting a few more just to have on hand!!!
S........3
June 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I’m a chronic pain sufferer and also have bouts of depression and anxiety. Lift Ticket does a fantastic job of easing my pain, quickly bringing an eight down to a manageable four. When I just need a mood lift, it’s a perfect blend leaving me focused and energetic, but at the same time chill and calm. I highly recommend this strain for pain management, as well as just chilling out after a hard day.