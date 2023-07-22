I just got this one because it's indica and I don't sleep good at all! After two puffs on my vape, I was so relaxed and felt floaty ☁️ within 5 minutes the knots in my neck felt like they melted away. They only let you pick 4 things the strains are good for..... but this helped with my muscle spasms, inflammation, helped relax me and I feel asleep. I woke up and took two more puffs of my vape and I sleep another 4 hours. I got 7 hours of amazing sleep! And that helps the day easier to face. This is a definite fav!! I can't wait to try it in flower and dabs!!! I got the Echo live resin cartridge and i'm planning on getting a few more just to have on hand!!!