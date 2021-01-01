Loading…

Lights Out

Indica
THC 15%CBG 1%
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
talkative

Lights Out is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Lights Out - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Lights Out effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy

Lights Out reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
100% of people taste the flavor diesel
Pungent
100% of people taste the flavor pungent
Tree fruit
100% of people taste the flavor tree fruit

Lights Out reviews1

Similar to Lights Out

