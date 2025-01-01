Lil Vincey
stock photo similar to Lil Vincey
Lil Vincey
VNC
Hybrid
write a review
Lil Vincey is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Gelato and Jedi Kush. Rabid Genetics bred Lil Vincey in 2021. It has light-to-medium green buds that produce ample THC and a complex aroma of spicy and sugary notes with citrus undertones. Expect both uplifting and calming effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lil Vincey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Lil VinceyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Lil Vincey products near you
Similar to Lil Vincey near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—