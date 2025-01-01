Lil Vincey is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Gelato and Jedi Kush. Rabid Genetics bred Lil Vincey in 2021. It has light-to-medium green buds that produce ample THC and a complex aroma of spicy and sugary notes with citrus undertones. Expect both uplifting and calming effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lil Vincey, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.