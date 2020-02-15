ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

5 2 reviews

Lilac Cookies

Lilac Cookies

A limited release strain by the team at Ethos Genetics, Lilac Cookies is a cross of (Lilac Diesel x Forum Cut Cookies) and (Mandarin Cookies x LIlac Diesel Bx3). This strain is noted for being easy to grow, and it produces chunky nugs that put out a rich purple hue. Consumers can expect sweet lemon and rich floral notes in addition to sour and gas undertones.

 

Yokibear
Member since 2019
It is a intense high for the first portion but for me it wasn't like I felt I was plummeting into a deep abyss lol. It smells like flower petals it's so weird. The flavor is light and floral and goes away not overpowering at all. Good for unwinding but I'm still able to get things done or avoid proc...
feelings
