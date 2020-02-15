We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lilac Cookies.
Reviews
2
Yokibear
Member since 2019
It is a intense high for the first portion but for me it wasn’t like I felt I was plummeting into a deep abyss lol. It smells like flower petals it’s so weird. The flavor is light and floral and goes away not overpowering at all. Good for unwinding but I’m still able to get things done or avoid proc...