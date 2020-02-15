ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lilac Cookies
  4. Reviews

Lilac Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lilac Cookies.

Reviews

2

Avatar for Yokibear
Member since 2019
It is a intense high for the first portion but for me it wasn’t like I felt I was plummeting into a deep abyss lol. It smells like flower petals it’s so weird. The flavor is light and floral and goes away not overpowering at all. Good for unwinding but I’m still able to get things done or avoid proc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Mr.Tijax
Member since 2019
Really great sativa, smells and tastes wonderful. The high is immediate and intense one of my favorite strains.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review