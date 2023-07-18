Lime Diesel
LiD
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Euphoric
Lime
Diesel
Orange
Lime Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Lime Diesel strain effects
Lime Diesel strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lime Diesel strain reviews(8)
G........2
July 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime high while still mellow
d........6
September 14, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
Lime lime lime! Not an overwhelming smell but you definitely get the lime taste on exhale with a little peppery zing! Even if you don't like lime (I prefer lemon but I had to try it!), it doesn't linger or overpower your taste buds so it's actually really nice. It's kind of like taking a small sip of Corona with lime 😏. Absolutely no cough for me which is great. I found each toke to be really smooth. No dry mouth, minimal dry eyes. What a win! Effects are definitely sativa and felt behind the eyes but not racy so far. I did start slow and recommend that even if experienced. I felt affects after 3-4 pulls but I want to be able to get stuff done and not fly too high. I do believe a little will go a long way. Enjoy!
C........1
August 8, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Strong lime smell and flavor with a classic chemical diesel taste. Great strain for listening to music and getting creative tasks done. Very small rush of energy in the onset which smooths out into a blissful wave.