Lime Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lime Diesel.
Lime Diesel strain effects
Lime Diesel strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
G........2
July 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime high while still mellow
d........6
September 14, 2024
Energetic
Uplifted
Lime lime lime! Not an overwhelming smell but you definitely get the lime taste on exhale with a little peppery zing! Even if you don't like lime (I prefer lemon but I had to try it!), it doesn't linger or overpower your taste buds so it's actually really nice. It's kind of like taking a small sip of Corona with lime 😏. Absolutely no cough for me which is great. I found each toke to be really smooth. No dry mouth, minimal dry eyes. What a win! Effects are definitely sativa and felt behind the eyes but not racy so far. I did start slow and recommend that even if experienced. I felt affects after 3-4 pulls but I want to be able to get stuff done and not fly too high. I do believe a little will go a long way. Enjoy!
C........1
August 8, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Strong lime smell and flavor with a classic chemical diesel taste. Great strain for listening to music and getting creative tasks done. Very small rush of energy in the onset which smooths out into a blissful wave.
p........1
July 13, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Hungry
Talkative
Come up was a little rough off the bat but could have been because I had caffeine before. After about 30 minutes settled into a great uplifting and talkative high. Felt very energetic and ready to do anything.
j........t
April 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Just picked up. Smoked a joint def taste the Lime. This one expanded my mind in a great way. Energized in a flow state!
s........9
July 16, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Uplifted
Favorite strain ever. Used to smoke Tangerine and Sour Tangie back in '18, hadn't found anything like it in years. Lime Diesel has that perfect taste, smell and effect. Brings me back to good times. If i had to guess, it's a tangerine x diesel strain... sour tangie with a new name perhaps?
w........h
October 10, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
consumed early in the morning during my workdays, the high felt great and was able to function. advertised as sativa dominant, did not disappoint.
N........F
November 6, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dry eyes
relaxed and energetic; is it possible? ready for a unique taste? like limeade without the sugar; extra soury. but thank goodness for the disel that rounds out taste. lots of citrus. wet mouth feel. no dry mouth here. overall, great initial taste and experience. was able to get relaxed from the pain enough to breathe. but was talkative enough; well, maybe extra talky. Randomly get the taste of lime again and again. happy, relaxed, ready to do something just don't ask me to walk. took this in the late evening so it is not too energetic to sleep with. (reviewing a distillate cartridge - listed as a hybrid).