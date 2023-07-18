Lime lime lime! Not an overwhelming smell but you definitely get the lime taste on exhale with a little peppery zing! Even if you don't like lime (I prefer lemon but I had to try it!), it doesn't linger or overpower your taste buds so it's actually really nice. It's kind of like taking a small sip of Corona with lime 😏. Absolutely no cough for me which is great. I found each toke to be really smooth. No dry mouth, minimal dry eyes. What a win! Effects are definitely sativa and felt behind the eyes but not racy so far. I did start slow and recommend that even if experienced. I felt affects after 3-4 pulls but I want to be able to get stuff done and not fly too high. I do believe a little will go a long way. Enjoy!

