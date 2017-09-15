ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Happy and relaxed, Lime Green Skunk is the laid-back daughter of Super Skunk and Northern Lights. The “Lime Green” description holds true for both its coloring and aroma. This strain features vibrant lime-colored leaves with a hefty amount of burnt orange hairs. The taste is a strong, sweet citrus, and the smell is equally as tropical. Great for daytime smoking, LGS produces sativa-like energizing effects while still providing a calm and floaty buzz.

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Lime Green Skunk ain't no punk; comes in with an energetic rush, then mellows you out with a relaxed feeling. I've said it before, I like to be active when I medicate and this strain is like a pre-workout drink. it's perfect for a nice 30 minute HIIT routine, then a decompressing stretch session.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Have enjoyed this strian very much. A very great energetic high, that really seems to mute grey down feelings both mentally and physically, and bring out higher, more talkitive sides. Very great for every aspect of enjoyment
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for FogWeaver
Member since 2015
Really happy and and feel-y high.. watery eyes (probably because of the smiling).. I got some really dense nugs.
HappyTalkative
Avatar for hnycaraml
Member since 2016
I actually love this strain....waiting on it to get restocked at my dispensary. I have home hobbies that I need to be able to do even when smoking, and this allows me to focus. Anything that helps with ADD while getting me lifted is gold. This one is better than most for me.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kfull1
Member since 2018
Holly molly Batman! This is a slight creep to wow and happy, hornet, giggly and amazing. Then after an hour or so it’s a deep relaxation in your mind and body. Prob one of my new fav strains! Great taste too
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Super Skunk
Northern Lights
Lime Green Skunk

