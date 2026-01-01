Lime Headz is a sativa-leaning hybrid that delivers a bright, citrus-forward experience with an energizing edge. A cross of Lime Skunk and Headband, this strain combines sharp lime flavors with a subtle diesel backbone, creating a bold and refreshing terp profile. On the inhale, expect a burst of tart lime and citrus zest, followed by an earthy, slightly gassy exhale with a touch of sweetness. The aroma is loud and zesty, making it a standout for fans of citrus-heavy strains. The effects come on quickly with an uplifting, clear-headed buzz that promotes focus, creativity, and a boosted mood. As the high develops, a mild body relaxation balances things out without slowing you down, making Lime Headz a great choice for daytime use or social settings. If you've tried Lime Headz, leave a review!