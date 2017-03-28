ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.

Avatar for Yajairajade
Member since 2016
The buds are beautiful frosted in trichomes, the color was of lime green, and rustic pistils, when squeezed the bud bounced right back it had a resinous feel. It's an AMAZING strain smells earthy, limey and of skunk. The terpenes in this strain are Alpha - Pinene, Beta - Pinene, Beta - Myrcene, D - ...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for aust311
Member since 2016
Best sativa strain in the ChicagoLand area. Smells of lemon-lime and has an instant euphoric onset. Made by cresco labs, this is one to stock up on.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Robin312
Member since 2017
Smells amazing! Fruity tasting. Reminds me of fresh squeezed lemonade. I use this when I have an active day. It keeps me motivated but isn't to speedy.
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Avatar for ChiTownConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Nice flavor/smell, it really lives up to the namesake. Buds are dense and frosty, experience is middle of the road Sativa; not too racey but certainly uplifting.
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for indicasallday420
Member since 2016
Definitely one of the best sativas I've smoked usually i for a heavy Indica when I want to get really baked but lime skunk gets you really baked with an energetic buzz so overall I think it's a great strain
EuphoricHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Kosher Tangie
Kosher Tangie
Leafly flower for Chocolate Thai
Chocolate Thai
Leafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More THCLeafly flower for Island Sweet Skunk
Island Sweet Skunk
More popularLeafly flower for Jet Fuel
Jet Fuel
More popularLeafly flower for Critical Jack
Critical Jack
Leafly flower for Strawberry Fields
Strawberry Fields
More popularLeafly flower for Green Ribbon
Green Ribbon
Lineage

Green Ribbon
Lemon Skunk
Lime Skunk
Green Line OG
Lime Sorbet
