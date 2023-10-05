Blueberry Mojito
Blueberry Mojito is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Lime Mojito. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Mojito has a refreshing flavor and aroma that resembles a blueberry mojito cocktail with hints of berry, lime, and mint. It produces frosty and resinous buds with green and purple colors and orange hairs. Blueberry Mojito is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Mojito effects include feeling uplifted, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Mojito when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Raw Garden and grown by Sapphire Farms, Blueberry Mojito features flavors like berry, lime, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy and sweet aroma. The average price of Blueberry Mojito typically ranges from $35-$50 per eighth. Blueberry Mojito is also known as Mojito #1, a name given by Hendrx Farms who originally bred this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Mojito, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
