Hybrid

Blueberry Mojito

Blueberry Mojito is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Cookies and Lime Mojito. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blueberry Mojito has a refreshing flavor and aroma that resembles a blueberry mojito cocktail with hints of berry, lime, and mint. It produces frosty and resinous buds with green and purple colors and orange hairs. Blueberry Mojito is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Mojito effects include feeling uplifted, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Mojito when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and stress. Bred by Raw Garden and grown by Sapphire Farms, Blueberry Mojito features flavors like berry, lime, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a citrusy and sweet aroma. The average price of Blueberry Mojito typically ranges from $35-$50 per eighth. Blueberry Mojito is also known as Mojito #1, a name given by Hendrx Farms who originally bred this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Mojito, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Blueberry Mojito strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Talkative

Blueberry Mojito strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Blueberry Mojito strain reviews6

October 5, 2023
The dispensary that sold me this strain advertised it as sativa, and it definitely gave me a boost of energy.
3 people found this helpful
July 19, 2023
THIS STRAIN SMELLS AMAZING. WOW. The strong blueberry citrus crossed with the lime was so strong it smelled like sprite. 10/10 top of my list i was smacked as shit too
2 people found this helpful
December 14, 2023
This strain is grown and available in Greater Boston, and is one of my favorite strains. The buds are solid, of good size, crystallized, and many colors. They smoke well, are not over dried, and taste and smell fresh. The THC level in MA is running at least 30% or so. It is a premium strain now, and it is hard for dispensaries to keep in stock. Not great for joints...but excellent in bongs, glass pipes, etc. The buds are too fresh and difficult to pull apart to make a nice spliff. That is a great problem to have, but don't buy this if you plan on rolling.
2 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Blueberry Mojito strain genetics