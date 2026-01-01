Lime-O-Rilla #6 is a bright, citrus-forward hybrid bred by Tiki Madman, created from the flavorful pairing of Lime Skunk × Gorilla Glue #4 (GG4). This strain delivers an intense aroma of fresh lime zest layered with sour citrus and earthy diesel from its Gorilla Glue lineage. The flavor follows through with sharp lime candy notes balanced by subtle pine, earth, and gassy undertones that give it depth. The high typically begins with an uplifting buzz that boosts mood and creativity before gradually settling into a relaxing body calm without heavy sedation. With its vibrant citrus terpene profile and balanced effects, Lime-O-Rilla #6 is a great choice for daytime sessions, social activities, or creative work. If you’ve tried Lime-O-Rilla #6, leave a review and let others know what you think!