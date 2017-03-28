Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Really nice high, pretty happy and also lightly stoney. Definitely some good cerebral activity, as I went to sleep right afterward and had wicked dreams, which is rare when I have smoked before bed. Smoked in a blunt and it was pretty pleasant.
This is a great strain. I first tried this in prerolls and at the time I didn't feel it to be a memorable strain. Then I recently tried it again in a cresco disposable and was pleasantly surprised. I'm notmally very wary of sativa strains because of the paranoia/anxiety that seems to commonly accomp...
The first thought that I had after trying this strain: “Wow.” Not only does this pack a very sweet and fruity taste, but it also supplies the perfect amount of kick. It is a rush unlike any other Sativa that I have tried; first, expect a jolting sense of being at ease, followed by a sense of cozy co...
This is my definitely my go to daytime strain. I have fibromyalgia, neuropathy and ADHD. Lime Skunk really helps me focus while taking away the pain. My job requires me to walk, lift and do physical work. This strain really helps me get through the day. I highly recommend for daytime use. I use t...