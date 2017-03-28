ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Rmoore2793
Member since 2019
arguably one of the best tasting and smoothest smokes I've ever experienced. I came back to cannabis after 3 years and this strain helped me train my lungs to better recieve the green 🙄😂
Avatar for rainbowsloths
Member since 2018
Really nice high, pretty happy and also lightly stoney. Definitely some good cerebral activity, as I went to sleep right afterward and had wicked dreams, which is rare when I have smoked before bed. Smoked in a blunt and it was pretty pleasant.
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for amarjoah
Member since 2019
Looking for a productive start to your day? This strain is one of the best for a good morning wake and bake. A few hits from the the vape and your good for hours!
Avatar for KBfromChopped
Member since 2019
I havent smoked a good sativa in months. 10 minutes after i smoked this i decided to clean the whole apartment, &amp; i never clean. this strain is magical.
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Kerilynne27
Member since 2019
This is a great strain. I first tried this in prerolls and at the time I didn't feel it to be a memorable strain. Then I recently tried it again in a cresco disposable and was pleasantly surprised. I'm notmally very wary of sativa strains because of the paranoia/anxiety that seems to commonly accomp...
EnergeticGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for CannabisVirtuoso
Member since 2019
The first thought that I had after trying this strain: “Wow.” Not only does this pack a very sweet and fruity taste, but it also supplies the perfect amount of kick. It is a rush unlike any other Sativa that I have tried; first, expect a jolting sense of being at ease, followed by a sense of cozy co...
Avatar for melthemadhatter
Member since 2019
This is my definitely my go to daytime strain. I have fibromyalgia, neuropathy and ADHD. Lime Skunk really helps me focus while taking away the pain. My job requires me to walk, lift and do physical work. This strain really helps me get through the day. I highly recommend for daytime use. I use t...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for MickeySmokes
Member since 2015
Great flavor, great high, and no pain. Able to function well and do my daily activities.
Uplifted