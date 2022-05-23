Limelight is a great booster for me. It helps me break through the "task paralysis" that holds me back from getting things done. Noticed a rise in my pulse but no anxiety! Lots of energy! I get why it's also called "Rockstar" because it pairs great with plugging in your earbuds and getting to work on chores. I would say it helps with anxiety/ADHD, but more in a way of triggering an outlet as opposed to being locked up. At a heavier dose, had the feeling of "buzz" - almost as if more synapses were firing? Or feeling more alive? But in a way I could take a nap and enjoy it.