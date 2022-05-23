Limelight reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Limelight.

write a review

Limelight strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Uplifted

Limelight strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    18% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Fatigue
    18% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Limelight reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
May 23, 2022
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Amazing strain that helps tremendously with pain relief and a little goes a long way. Would give it 5 stars but it's got to be one of the worst tasting strains I've ever had, to the point that too much will turn my stomach upside-down. I have a peppermint on stand-by after hitting it. Luckily a bowl or small wrap (King Palm Rollie) that holds 1/2 gram knocks the pain totally out and lasts quite awhile.
2 people found this helpful
January 12, 2022
To Enjoy something you like
1 person found this helpful
November 9, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Love the MK Ultra X Sour Diesel lineage. Very energetic and tingly, perfect for workouts and getting that morning boost with a nice body high. Always a good grow from Edison as well.
1 person found this helpful
March 25, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Good strain
1 person found this helpful
December 12, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Limelight is a great booster for me. It helps me break through the "task paralysis" that holds me back from getting things done. Noticed a rise in my pulse but no anxiety! Lots of energy! I get why it's also called "Rockstar" because it pairs great with plugging in your earbuds and getting to work on chores. I would say it helps with anxiety/ADHD, but more in a way of triggering an outlet as opposed to being locked up. At a heavier dose, had the feeling of "buzz" - almost as if more synapses were firing? Or feeling more alive? But in a way I could take a nap and enjoy it.
1 person found this helpful
April 12, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
💚
January 13, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nice elegant high, daily driver. Its brilliance is soft and even in tone. Soft-squishy-damp nuggies. Sweet on the nose, earthen on the tongue. Bright. Apple, Lime, Pepper, Pine. Happy
August 25, 2023
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Took this when i was on my period and my cramps were so much more manageable , good was absolutely delicious and life was great

Buy strains with similar effects to Limelight

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...