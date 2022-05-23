Limelight reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Limelight.
Limelight strain effects
Limelight reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........9
May 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Amazing strain that helps tremendously with pain relief and a little goes a long way. Would give it 5 stars but it's got to be one of the worst tasting strains I've ever had, to the point that too much will turn my stomach upside-down. I have a peppermint on stand-by after hitting it. Luckily a bowl or small wrap (King Palm Rollie) that holds 1/2 gram knocks the pain totally out and lasts quite awhile.
c........g
January 12, 2022
To Enjoy something you like
S........G
November 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Love the MK Ultra X Sour Diesel lineage. Very energetic and tingly, perfect for workouts and getting that morning boost with a nice body high. Always a good grow from Edison as well.
K........7
March 25, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Good strain
m........1
December 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Limelight is a great booster for me. It helps me break through the "task paralysis" that holds me back from getting things done. Noticed a rise in my pulse but no anxiety! Lots of energy! I get why it's also called "Rockstar" because it pairs great with plugging in your earbuds and getting to work on chores. I would say it helps with anxiety/ADHD, but more in a way of triggering an outlet as opposed to being locked up. At a heavier dose, had the feeling of "buzz" - almost as if more synapses were firing? Or feeling more alive? But in a way I could take a nap and enjoy it.
h........s
April 12, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
💚
2........j
January 13, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Nice elegant high, daily driver. Its brilliance is soft and even in tone. Soft-squishy-damp nuggies. Sweet on the nose, earthen on the tongue. Bright. Apple, Lime, Pepper, Pine. Happy
o........6
August 25, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Took this when i was on my period and my cramps were so much more manageable , good was absolutely delicious and life was great