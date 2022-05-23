stock photo similar to Limelight
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%

Limelight

aka Lime Light, Rockstar

Limelight, also called Rockstar, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2018, made from a genetic cross of (Key Lime Pie x Lemon Tree) x Kali Grown OG. Citrus is on the menu. Limelight looks how it smells: Vibrant, electric-green buds that reek of limonene-rich terps with an earthy base. A perfect, tangy way to start the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limelight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Limelight strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Limelight strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    18% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Fatigue
    18% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Limelight strain reviews12

May 23, 2022
Amazing strain that helps tremendously with pain relief and a little goes a long way. Would give it 5 stars but it's got to be one of the worst tasting strains I've ever had, to the point that too much will turn my stomach upside-down. I have a peppermint on stand-by after hitting it. Luckily a bowl or small wrap (King Palm Rollie) that holds 1/2 gram knocks the pain totally out and lasts quite awhile.
January 12, 2022
To Enjoy something you like
November 9, 2022
Love the MK Ultra X Sour Diesel lineage. Very energetic and tingly, perfect for workouts and getting that morning boost with a nice body high. Always a good grow from Edison as well.
Read all reviews

