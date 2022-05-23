Amazing strain that helps tremendously with pain relief and a little goes a long way. Would give it 5 stars but it's got to be one of the worst tasting strains I've ever had, to the point that too much will turn my stomach upside-down. I have a peppermint on stand-by after hitting it. Luckily a bowl or small wrap (King Palm Rollie) that holds 1/2 gram knocks the pain totally out and lasts quite awhile.