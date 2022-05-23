stock photo similar to Limelight
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Limelight
aka Lime Light, Rockstar
Limelight, also called Rockstar, is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Kali Grown Seeds in 2018, made from a genetic cross of (Key Lime Pie x Lemon Tree) x Kali Grown OG. Citrus is on the menu. Limelight looks how it smells: Vibrant, electric-green buds that reek of limonene-rich terps with an earthy base. A perfect, tangy way to start the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limelight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Limelight strain effects
Limelight strain reviews12
D........9
May 23, 2022
Energetic
Focused
c........g
January 12, 2022
S........G
November 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused