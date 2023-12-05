Limelight
aka Rockstar
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%
Limelight
LML
Hybrid
Happy
Sweet
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Limelight potency is higher THC than average.
Buy strains with similar effects to LimelightOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Limelight strain effects
Reported by 2 real people like you
Positive Effects
Limelight strain flavors
Limelight strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Limelight products near you
Similar to Limelight near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Limelight strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
m........9
December 5, 2023
Happy
Tasty, got right to stomach, helped calm stomach nausea
s........3
September 2, 2023
needs some ratings badly