Lion's Mane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lion's Mane.
Lion's Mane strain effects
Lion's Mane strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........7
February 3, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I deal with severe pain on a level that morphine won't touch and I have to take three heavy-duty pain killers just to keep it at bay, but I still get pain. The street name for my condition is "the suicide disease" that deals with neurological pain doctors equate to getting shot in the face. Not kidding... This is a great day strain for me that helps knock out the pain. Some pleasant side effects include increased sensation in the bedroom and a wonderful wash of gratitude that made me happy to be alive... which is great since I often deal with depression. I highly recommend it. I can't say thank you enough to the growers for this strain.
A........n
August 31, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Loved it didn't feel it at first but as I sat here it was like old school creeper just washed the pain away very relaxing and long-lasting.
E........5
June 3, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Doesn't hit too hard, just enough. Feel pretty upbeat with this one. Watch something funny and you'll have the best time of your life. Little to no dry mouth.
a........n
March 25, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
OMG this was amazing I would highly recommend it this is what I thought A high was supposed to be like
A........o
July 30, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Hungry
This strains feels so weird makes me tingly and like super happy leaving a stupid smile on my face amd gives you mad munchies a lot warning is harsh always makes me cough this bud is so beutiful everything about it is so good the smell the stickyness the color its so beutiful i almost dont want to smoke it
a........o
March 23, 2022
Anxiousness and paranoia - true side effects here. Wanted to love this one.
M........e
September 25, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
So this is called Melenex here in Ct and it’s very reminiscent of Lemon Haze esp in flavor. As lemon haze has that tart punch as does this and very similar in effects aswell. But it’s unknown what makes this but this is a Beaty!! Also check out Smoke With Me in Ct reviews on YouTube
M........4
May 9, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
First thing I did after hitting this was go eat a row of pumpkin bars. Yeah I know it’s May but I can eat pumpkin bars in May! I do wish I had bought carrot cake instead though. Nothing like a moist carrot cake with 3 inches of cream cheese frosting. “That’s what she said!”