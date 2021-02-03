I deal with severe pain on a level that morphine won't touch and I have to take three heavy-duty pain killers just to keep it at bay, but I still get pain. The street name for my condition is "the suicide disease" that deals with neurological pain doctors equate to getting shot in the face. Not kidding... This is a great day strain for me that helps knock out the pain. Some pleasant side effects include increased sensation in the bedroom and a wonderful wash of gratitude that made me happy to be alive... which is great since I often deal with depression. I highly recommend it. I can't say thank you enough to the growers for this strain.