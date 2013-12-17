ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Liquid Butter will have you melting into the couch or your favorite tub of ice cream. An extremely potent indica, this strain has powerful muscle-relaxing effects and is great for appetite stimulation. Known for a taste that lives up to its namesake, the strong piney scent this strain gives off is slightly misleading. Patients who suffer from pain and anxiety typically have success with this strain, but it’s best to use Liquid Butter when you don’t have a lot to get done. 

Avatar for jethro6
Member since 2016
I finally know what that girl Sarah was smoking in that commercial, when she was melted to the couch.
Avatar for Mezy
Member since 2016
Liquid Butter not my favorite indica but still a good high. On exhaling I tasted very strong notes of pine. Taking a big hit made my mouth taste like I had pine needles that had been sitting in melted butter. I wouldn't smoke this on a day I need to be up and going as it definitely brought me right ...
Avatar for tgigrass
Member since 2014
Fantastic strain with zesty smell and mellow high. Consistency is impeccable, with light crumbly chunks and a refreshing aftertaste. Recommended for night time or late afternoon chillin'.
Avatar for Feathers
Member since 2011
This is my favorite Indica, so far ;) It is the only one that helps me sleep.
Avatar for EpicGreenKanzi
Member since 2014
Absolutely wonderful smooth indica. The high is a warm golden light that hugs you. I am not an indica person but this is quite enjoyable. Head a little spacey but nothing too psychedelic. Am surprised this strain is not more well known. Oh it is as smooth as anything I have ever smoked.
