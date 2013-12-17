ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Liquid Butter reviews

Avatar for EpicDabby
Member since 2018
Dabbed this with my husband and we both felt happy, touch sensitivity, and just damn amazing. Like covering yourself in liquid butter. A very intimate strain for sure.
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for zotzot24
Member since 2019
At the moment this is by far my favorite strain. I get occasional lower back pain that can be relatively painful preventing me from standing for too long or doing anything too active. This strain does a great job of mitigating this pain so that I can stand and move about more comfortably. Obviously ...
HungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for holojane
Member since 2019
Favorite strain of all time. Literally melts away away all your cares and bathes you in warm, buttery comfort. Do not pass this one up if you come upon it. I haven’t been able to find it for a while now and any search for seeds has come up empty, so I’m mourning this wonderful herb I can’t track dow...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Plaboi9
Member since 2018
just got this L B an it's the shit def a upper
Avatar for john870113
Member since 2016
Tried this strain for the first time today and I am very impressed. Amazing Indica body high and very happy thoughts. Definitely one of my new favorite indica's. Novice users proceed with caution but enjoy smoking!
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BigSquirm
Member since 2018
Nice Indica here. What really stands out is the taste of this one. It’s incredibly sweet, and that’s even smoking from a RAW paper. Effects are nice OG. 4 stars
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for airvn
Member since 2018
What I'm looking for deep indica color bright orange hairs. Nugs dense too!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
bye bye anxiety and pain. Great fibromyalgia helper.
