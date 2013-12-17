Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
At the moment this is by far my favorite strain. I get occasional lower back pain that can be relatively painful preventing me from standing for too long or doing anything too active. This strain does a great job of mitigating this pain so that I can stand and move about more comfortably. Obviously ...
Favorite strain of all time. Literally melts away away all your cares and bathes you in warm, buttery comfort. Do not pass this one up if you come upon it. I haven’t been able to find it for a while now and any search for seeds has come up empty, so I’m mourning this wonderful herb I can’t track dow...
Tried this strain for the first time today and I am very impressed. Amazing Indica body high and very happy thoughts. Definitely one of my new favorite indica's. Novice users proceed with caution but enjoy smoking!