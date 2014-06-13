ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for JacksonStone37
Member since 2018
This strain is a chill indica dominant strain that really feeds up to your head. I had the giggles and my back felt better than it did previously. The indica qualities of this strain are very strong but it doesn’t knock you out.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for roarinryry
Member since 2017
my go to when with friends and looking for an adventure
Avatar for junior58
Member since 2016
Bomb ass uplifting get ya running around off the couch 😂🏌🏻🏃🏻👱🏻👀👁🗣 talkative 💪🏻👉🏻🌲🌳👹☠️💀
Avatar for Yonex420
Member since 2016
I personally didn't enjoy this, was looking for something stronger that would help me sleep as well as alleviate body aches. This is for more social occasions or to stimulate your mind.
