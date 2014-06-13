Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Little Devil.
Reviews
5
JacksonStone37
Member since 2018
This strain is a chill indica dominant strain that really feeds up to your head. I had the giggles and my back felt better than it did previously. The indica qualities of this strain are very strong but it doesn’t knock you out.