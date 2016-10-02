ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

Effects

353 reported effects from 81 people
Happy 65%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 41%
Energetic 39%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

127

Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
I picked up an 8th of Lodi Dodi outside Crater Lake NP. Having never heard of this strain my bud tender informed me it was from Washington and that's about all the shop knew. The scent of flowers, and citrus is really what drew me in. This is a very sativa dominant strain. The effects remind me ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for queerlybutch
Member since 2016
holy hell this is fun
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for chupacabra84
Member since 2015
This is a very relaxing strain. I'm feeling more indica effects. Experiencing a little couch lock but I think I could get up if I had to.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sausagemike
Member since 2014
The buds in my jar were pretty much perfect. Loved the very flowery smell, and I got a really strong Rose flavor in the smoke. It was almost off putting at first, but it grew on me quickly. The high hits fast and hard, and is perfect doing any thing constructive.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for smokeconnoisseur
Member since 2015
I bought this strain because of it's said vibe that it adds creativity. I was super happy to see it in a store here in Eugene, Oregon, this mysterious weed, with a mysterious background. When I seen it was available I had to try it. It smokes great, heavy and a bit dank. The quality I received was t...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi DodiUser uploaded image of Lodi Dodi
