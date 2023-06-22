Log Cabin reviews
Log Cabin strain effects
Log Cabin strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........1
June 22, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This made my fav list
l........e
June 14, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache
THIS WAS THE WORST STRAIN I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE!! It was referred to me by a budtender as a great indica to relax with and it's only been the very worst experience I've ever had! This strain gave me the worst anxiety of my life! I felt like I was dying, not to mention the fact that it taste and smelled like somebody sprayed roach killer on it!! It's a decently looking strain and it's nicely dense, but that doesn't outweigh the cons. DO NOT CHOOSE THIS STRAIN!!
n........1
July 23, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
Headache
I remember this strain was so Terrible , someone bought it for me and they were convinced it was the best because of the ads but I smoked it and it made me anxious Asf . Choose Jack herer or ss haze instead fr
j........0
November 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
A very heady sativa that makes you feel like you’re wearing a halo lol. chill in small doses, very euphoric in higher doses
e........7
December 1, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
It's so great for a social setting with friends as well especially if you have any anxiety or social anxiety and it helps me eat I have no appetite normally.And it's just makes you feel happy high euphoric,It's my Number 2 gave strains in the world!!
l........s
February 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Good for experienced smokers. Very potent. It’s a creeper and easy to smoke too much for some inexperienced smokers. I think it deserves 5 stars
n........n
May 7, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I couldn't figure how to edit last review so, FYI, If you are looking for good tasting pot, THIS IS NOT IT. If I had gotten this from a random back in the day I might have questioned it's exact makeup, reminds me of a rough version of reggie from back when. I am now going to get a hybrid pre roll, sour grape, that tastes good and do a "mix in" ice cream style 😂
k........s
December 31, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Had this in western NY. It was an amazing version of Log Cabin. Extremely well done. The sweet apricot is noticeable right away on the nose when opening jar. A longer, deeper smell reveals hits of hops and gas. The smoke was beautiful and cerebral. Great morning strain. Will definitely be coming back to this one time and time again.