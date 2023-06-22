THIS WAS THE WORST STRAIN I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY LIFE!! It was referred to me by a budtender as a great indica to relax with and it's only been the very worst experience I've ever had! This strain gave me the worst anxiety of my life! I felt like I was dying, not to mention the fact that it taste and smelled like somebody sprayed roach killer on it!! It's a decently looking strain and it's nicely dense, but that doesn't outweigh the cons. DO NOT CHOOSE THIS STRAIN!!