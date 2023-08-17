London Purpz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain London Purpz.
c........t
August 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
I picked up an 1/8th of this on the way home today after a horrible work day, this was the cure for my ills. This is great after a long day, I wish I’d bought more. Very dense green buds with purple highlights I hit a medium sized bowl with 18” bong, very earthy/citrus on the inhale.
J........7
October 14, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
This stuff is BOMB! It immediately caught my attention when I scoped it out, Dense Nugs, frosty af, Stoney, and definitely has a super interesting smell and taste. Definitely recommend grabbing
s........y
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up a 1/2 Oz today along w some Big Apple. These buds are super sticky and dark purple! Frosted white and such a sweet pungent smell. Seems to be helping me relax and unwind at night. Smoked a bowl out of my bubbler. Has a nice grape sorta berry flavor, smooth and doesn’t take much. Started dozing off to Wizard of Oz laughing and feeling the stress melt away! Woke up and smoking another before bed! Definitely an enjoyable bud worth picking up if have the chance. Heaviest I’ve had in a while. I wouldn’t smoke this anywhere but at home. Definitely not before driving.
t........6
November 21, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
First noticeable thing is smell and so good. Also looks crystally and has nice orange hairs. Took one hit of this and started feeling it. and the Inhale and exhale hits taste great as well. Stiizy out did themselves. Going to purchase more!
z........h
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I literally got this strain from that dispensary, and it works as described.. Not much more to be said, except it's pretty damn good