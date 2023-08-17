Picked up a 1/2 Oz today along w some Big Apple. These buds are super sticky and dark purple! Frosted white and such a sweet pungent smell. Seems to be helping me relax and unwind at night. Smoked a bowl out of my bubbler. Has a nice grape sorta berry flavor, smooth and doesn’t take much. Started dozing off to Wizard of Oz laughing and feeling the stress melt away! Woke up and smoking another before bed! Definitely an enjoyable bud worth picking up if have the chance. Heaviest I’ve had in a while. I wouldn’t smoke this anywhere but at home. Definitely not before driving.